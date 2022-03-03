New changes are coming to Downtown Ocala including a new parking garage

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - At the Ocala City Council meeting council members voted unanimously to buy the land to build a new parking garage in the downtown area.

“I wouldn’t mind seeing the advanced for maybe somebody to build a private one with shops on the bottom so I understand this is where Ocala is going,” said Reinhardt Switzer.

The owner of La Cuisine, an Ocala restaurant, said his business is located right by where the parking garage will be built and that this will help everyone trying to get downtown.

“Knowing that the city now is going to do this kind of project on this side of the city I think this is really great. This is really for everyone downtown and now it will be super easy to park,” said Patrice Peron.

A bill that would allow open containers in the city is also now in the state senate. People would be able to walk around parts of the downtown area with an alcoholic beverage for city-sponsored events.

“I can go to dinner and there’s a street vendor out there, I can grab a beer and walk around and enjoy the music at the square and not have to hide it,” said Switzer.

Although some residents were against the parking garage. Many others say these two changes will allow downtown to grow.

