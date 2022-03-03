No. 4 Gator softball team falls to Southern Miss, 5-4 for first loss of the season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After opening the season with 16 consecutive wins, the Florida softball team took a 5-4 loss to visiting Southern Mississippi on Wednesday night at KSP Stadium. The No. 4 Gators had outscored opponents 127-26 in the first 16 games of the season.

Against the Golden Eagles, Jana Lee got the visitors off to a good start with a three-run homer in the first inning. Southern Miss led, 3-0 and never trailed.

Charla Echols had 2 RBI’s in the game for the Gators, an RBI single in the first inning and a sacrifice fly in the fifth that scored Skylar Wallace to even the score, 4-4. Florida finished with nine hits.

In the top of the seventh, however, the first two Southern Miss batters reached safely and the Golden Eagles scored the go-ahead run on a throwing error with one out.

Lexie Delbrey took the loss for Florida, allowing four earned runs on five hits in six-plus innings. The Gators stay home for five games in three games Friday through Sunday.

