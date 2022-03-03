Advertisement

Ocala City Council agrees upon method of payment to return millions collected illegally in fire tax scandal

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:09 PM EST
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala City Council has decided how they will handle paying back the tens of millions of dollars they illegally collected with a fire tax.

At their Tuesday meeting, the council authorized Truist bank to complete the funding of the loan so the city can pay back $60 of the $80 million they collected with the tax.

However, the city must wait until the Fifth Circuit Court gives a final ruling on how funding disbursement will be done before the city can refund the money.

The hearing will take place on May 10.

