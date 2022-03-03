Ocala City Council agrees upon method of payment to return millions collected illegally in fire tax scandal

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala City Council has decided how they will handle paying back the tens of millions of dollars they illegally collected with a fire tax.

At their Tuesday meeting, the council authorized Truist bank to complete the funding of the loan so the city can pay back $60 of the $80 million they collected with the tax.

However, the city must wait until the Fifth Circuit Court gives a final ruling on how funding disbursement will be done before the city can refund the money.

The hearing will take place on May 10.

RELATED STORY: City of Ocala to pay nearly $80 million to common fund as court deemed fire service fee unconstitutional

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.