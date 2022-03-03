Ocklawaha postal woman convicted for mail theft

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocklawaha woman was found guilty in Ocala federal court today for stealing money and gift cards from people’s mail while she worked for the United States Postal Service.

25-year-old Miranda Farleigh pleaded guilty to possessing stolen mail and could spend up to five years in federal prison.

In November of last year, she was found to have gone through several tubs of mail intended for places in lake and Sumter County.

She said she was stealing the money to support her heroin addiction.

