The Partnership for Strong Families hosts online adoption information event

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:33 PM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Organizers moved the event from in person to online.

A link to sign up and receive the Zoom link can be found by clicking here.

The event begins at 6:30 PM on March 3.

The information night will educate attendees on the fostering and adoption process, but nothing is required following the event.

“There is absolutely no commitment, so we really just want it to be an opportunity for people to learn more. If you decide after the info night, you’re ready to be a foster or adoptive parent, that’s great. But it’s also okay too if it might not be the time for you, it is really just an opportunity to learn more and get those conversations started,” Andrea Dziwulski, a spokesperson with the organization, said.

Organizers say this comes in a time of need.

“We definitely see that there is an urgent need for foster parents, especially in our local area. Partnership for Strong Families serves 13 counties so there is a huge need,” said Stevie Doyle, the Communications Director with the Partnership for Strong Families.

