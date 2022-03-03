Preliminary Gainesville redistricting plan approved by the city commission

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission has voted to move forward with a redistricting plan.

At their morning session, commissioners voted unanimously to adopt option three.

This option would create two majority-minority districts in the city.

Commissioners will have to wait to finalize the map until the state legislature approves the new house, senate, and congressional maps.

