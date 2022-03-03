Advertisement

Preliminary Gainesville redistricting plan approved by the city commission

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 1:10 PM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission has voted to move forward with a redistricting plan.

At their morning session, commissioners voted unanimously to adopt option three.

This option would create two majority-minority districts in the city.

Commissioners will have to wait to finalize the map until the state legislature approves the new house, senate, and congressional maps.

