Advertisement

Three people arrested in Ocala for alleged sexual abuse of a minor

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 1:10 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police arrested three people they say sexually abused a young girl for years.

Police arrested 28-year-old Zachary Turpin, 28-year-old Kendra Long, and 26-year-old Annabelle Lagiglia.

They are all behind bars on charges of capital sexual battery on a child.

Police say the three would abuse the girl at a home on Northeast 22nd Street.

All three engaged in sexual activity with the victim.

The victim told DCF investigators the abuse started when she was 8 years old.

Police also determined that the three arrested along with another woman were all in a non-monogamous relationship.

They were also found with numerous drugs in their possession, including cocaine and fentanyl.

TRENDING STORY: Two North Central Florida hospitals are having changes to their facilities

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport
Economists find lockdowns reduced COVID-19 deaths only 0.2% according to John Hopkins study

Latest News

Sheriff’s deputies search for two thieves who stole electronics and a gun
Sheriff’s deputies search for two thieves who stole electronics and a gun
Cedar Key begins search for new police chief after firing former Police Chief Virgil Sandlin
Cedar Key begins search for new police chief after firing former police chief Virgil Sandlin
Cedar Key begins search for new police chief after firing former Police Chief Virgil Sandlin
Cedar Key begins search for new police chief after firing former Police Chief Virgil Sandlin
Weekend Planner: 3/4/2022
Weekend Planner: 3/4/2022
Dudley Farm Historic State Park celebrates 14th annual ‘Plowing Up The Past’ weekend
Dudley Farm Historic State Park celebrates 14th annual ‘Plowing Up The Past’ weekend