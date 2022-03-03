Three people arrested in Ocala for alleged sexual abuse of a minor

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police arrested three people they say sexually abused a young girl for years.

Police arrested 28-year-old Zachary Turpin, 28-year-old Kendra Long, and 26-year-old Annabelle Lagiglia.

They are all behind bars on charges of capital sexual battery on a child.

Police say the three would abuse the girl at a home on Northeast 22nd Street.

All three engaged in sexual activity with the victim.

The victim told DCF investigators the abuse started when she was 8 years old.

Police also determined that the three arrested along with another woman were all in a non-monogamous relationship.

They were also found with numerous drugs in their possession, including cocaine and fentanyl.

TRENDING STORY: Two North Central Florida hospitals are having changes to their facilities

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.