Trenton man arrested for possession and transmission of child pornography

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man in Trenton on charges of possessing and transmitting child pornography.

Per their report, 37-year-old Jon Flores was reported by a woman he used to date. She told deputies she spotted him looking at photos of naked underage girls on his phone.

Deputies executed a search warrant at his home, where Flores admitted to having the photos and even taking some of them.

He is being held on a $1.5 million bond.

