Trenton man arrested for possession and transmission of child pornography
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man in Trenton on charges of possessing and transmitting child pornography.
Per their report, 37-year-old Jon Flores was reported by a woman he used to date. She told deputies she spotted him looking at photos of naked underage girls on his phone.
Deputies executed a search warrant at his home, where Flores admitted to having the photos and even taking some of them.
He is being held on a $1.5 million bond.
TRENDING STORY: A man from Marion County was arrested for breaking into people’s cars and stealing credit cards
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.