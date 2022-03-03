TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week: Matthew Geelhoed (Santa Fe)

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - While some athletes don’t have the attention span for the methodical game of baseball, Matthew Geelhoed is on the edge of his seat for every pitch.

“There’s just something about baseball that clicks,” said Santa Fe senior baseball player Matthew Geelhoed. “No matter what it is. Just watching a game, playing it, playing a baseball video game. It just keeps my attention no matter what. It’s just really interesting to me.”

The Raiders senior grew up in a baseball family and the sport piqued his interest thanks to watching his older brother play.

“I grew up always going to his games running around on a scooter or something, but then I started watching it, paying attention, it got even more interesting and I thought I may like it so I tried it...and I love it.”

Geelhoed has been on the baseball team since he was a sophomore. This spring, Geelhoed is expected to hit in the middle of the order. As an outfielder, he relishes the opportunity to keep the opposition off the scoreboard.

“We’re pretty much the last defense. So, if a ball goes past us then it’s gonna be trouble for us because they’re gonna score a run or maybe get a guy in scoring position, and it’s fun to be on the outside and be that last guy who can help prevent a run.”

While most people are naturally adverse to participating in something they won’t consistently produce positive results in, the Raiders leader embraces that challenge.

“Baseball’s a failing sport, so it just teaches you to put failure in the past and just look forward to the next play. No matter what. It applies in life so that we can make sure you keep persistent no how it is and hope for the best outcome.”

Last season, Geelhoed helped Santa Fe to a record of 23-3. His veteran presence in the locker room and on the field is a key asset to his team.

“He brings consistency every single day,” said Raiders Head Coach Travis Yeckring. “Those are the kind of kids you love to coach. I know what I’m gonna get out of him at the ballpark every day. I’m gonna get a great attitude, a great work ethic and a great teammate.”

The work ethic Geelhoed’s coach speaks of is something the senior prides himself on.

“Wherever you are someone out there is working harder than you, all the time. And if you don’t put in the extra work, you’ll fall behind. It’s very noticeable.”

In the classroom, Geelhoed’s got a 4.36 g.p.a. by taking college-level courses. He also earned The President’s Volunteer Service Award for volunteering at the local VA hospital. He got the inspiration to do it from his grandfather, who served in the Coast Guard.

“They served for us so we should serve back for them. They paid their dues we might as well too.”

After Geelhoed graduates this spring, he’ll attend Santa Fe College on a baseball scholarship.

