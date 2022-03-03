Two Alachua County schools placed the top two spots in the North Florida Regional Science Bowl

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Buchholz and Gainesville High School placed one and two in the 2022 North Florida Regional Science Bowl Wednesday.

Alachua County Public School officials say this is the fourth straight year the county has placed teams in the top two spots.

Buchholz’s winning team will now head to Washington D.C. in May to compete for the national title.

