Two North Central Florida hospitals are having changes to their facilities

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two North Central Florida hospitals are celebrating changes to their facilities.
First, North Florida Regional Medical Center is having a sign unveiling.
The NFRMC is transitioning to HCA Florida/North Florida Hospital.
The sign unveiling ceremony will go from 11:30 am to noon.
Lake City Medical Center is inviting residents to join them for a celebration and a special announcement.
The Lake City/Columbia County Chamber of Commerce is co-hosting the event.
The celebration starts at 4:30 p.m. and ends at 7:00.
