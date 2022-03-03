Two North Central Florida hospitals are having changes to their facilities

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two North Central Florida hospitals are celebrating changes to their facilities.

First, North Florida Regional Medical Center is having a sign unveiling.

The NFRMC is transitioning to HCA Florida/North Florida Hospital.

The sign unveiling ceremony will go from 11:30 am to noon.

Lake City Medical Center is inviting residents to join them for a celebration and a special announcement.

The Lake City/Columbia County Chamber of Commerce is co-hosting the event.

The celebration starts at 4:30 p.m. and ends at 7:00.

