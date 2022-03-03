Advertisement

UF baseball team powers past Florida A&M, 17-0

Gators remain unbeaten since starting season 1-2
Fabian goes deep twice, Gators win seventh in a row
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:03 AM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Jud Fabian slugged two of Florida’s six home runs, and starting pitcher Garrett Milchin tossed five scoreless innings to lift No. 14 Florida to a 17-0 rout of Florida A&M on Wednesday night at Florida Ballpark. The Gators (8-2 overall) extended their winning streak to seven games.

Fabian and Sterlin Thompson went deep in the bottom of the first inning. Thompson leads the team with five homers on the year. BT Riopelle added a three-run shot in the fifth, Fabian drilled his second of the game an inning later, while Colby Halter added to the homer collection in the seventh, and Corey Robinson capped the scoring with a three-run blast in the eighth.

Fabian, Thompson, and Deric Fabian each racked three hits, while Riopelle led the squad with four RBI’s. Florida has now scored 53 runs over the last four games.

Milchin struck out two batters and allowed two hits in five innings of work. Three relievers combined to allow just three hits the rest of the way.

Florida travels to Coral Gables for a three-game series against Miami, Friday through Sunday.

