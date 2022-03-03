UF students and staff protest against the “Don’t Say Gay” bill

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A House bill that could impact curriculum in elementary schools is on its way to the State Senate after passing in the House.

UF students and staff gathered in the heart of campus to share personal stories from their upbringing and stand against the Parental Rights in Education bill.

The bill, known by opponents as the “Don’t Say Gay” would limit the discussion of LGBTQ topics for kindergarten through third grade students.

“They are trying to create a culture of darkness and fear around these subjects” Kestrel Ward.

The bill would also require school staff to give parents any information related to a student’s well-being, including their sexuality.

Members of the Gainesville Socialist Alternative group spoke about the importance that queer education would have been growing up.

“I only got through it cause I had the ability to talk to my teachers” said UF student, Izzy Myers.

One UF student says the support he experienced in the classroom is something that any young person should have in their own journey.

“We deserve an education about queer history, we deserve to have organizations we can organize for queer liberation like the gay straight alliance and so do students. So do young students” said Myers.

One republican leader says the overall intention of the bill has been misinterpreted by many groups.

“The basis of this bill is parental involvement and parental guidance on their children especially at a young age” said Republican State Senator, Keith Perry.

Perry says support for LGBTQ students will continue in schools, it is the curriculum that would have limits.

“It doesn’t mean that if a kid comes to a teacher and has an issue or question, they cannot have a discussion. What it means is you’re not gonna have school sponsored, instructional material dealing with these issues” said Perry.

The bill was approved by the House and is poised to be approved by the Senate.

