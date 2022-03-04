Cedar Key begins search for new police chief after firing former police chief Virgil Sandlin

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Cedar Key is searching for a new police chief.

The city mayor and administrator fired Chief Virgil Sandlin this week just a few months before he planned on retiring on May 11.

The former chief intends to appeal the firing.

They have not yet released a reason for his firing.

