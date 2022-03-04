Cedar Key begins search for new police chief after firing former police chief Virgil Sandlin
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Cedar Key is searching for a new police chief.
The city mayor and administrator fired Chief Virgil Sandlin this week just a few months before he planned on retiring on May 11.
The former chief intends to appeal the firing.
They have not yet released a reason for his firing.
