BREAKING: Children’s Trust of Alachua County Executive Director fired

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Children’s Trust of Alachua County held an emergency meeting today and the board voted to get rid of Executive Director Colin Murphy.

Murphy has been on administrative leave. After a report from an HR consultant and public comment, the board voted 5-1 to enter into a mutually agreeable separation in accordance with his contract.

This investigation started after an employee filed a complaint against Murphy, saying he often yells and has an abrasive approach.

“She just felt very caught off guard. She mentioned his abrasiveness and that there often is a lot of yelling coming from him and it comes off as intimidating and threatening and the staff don’t really know how to handle it,” said Katie Howard, the Senior HR Consultant.

Murphy recognized that he does raise his voice, but feels he is direct rather than abrasive.

“I don’t think Mr. Murphy is malicious in his intent in handling these situations or how he handles employees, but I do think he lacks self-awareness and understanding that his behavior and his communication style is completely inappropriate,” said Howard.

Many said they don’t want this investigation to take away from the fact that Murphy has accomplished a lot in this position.

Kristy Goldwire, the Director of Program Operations, will serve as the acting executive director.

The parties will negotiate the contract separation at the next meeting on March 14th.

