Dixie County man arrested for beating his elderly father

DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Dixie County man is behind bars accused of severely beating up his elderly father.

40-year-old Timothy Brown appeared in court facing the charge of aggravated battery of someone over the age of 65.

A witness says Brown and his father got in an argument while drinking at their home, that’s when Brown attacked the man punching him in the face until was unconscious.

The next day the man was still unresponsive and 911 was called.

