Dudley Farm Historic State Park celebrates 14th annual ‘Plowing Up The Past’ weekend

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Dudley Farm Historic State Park inaugurated its fourteenth edition of “Plowing Up The Past” on Friday.

Since 2008, farmers across the state gather on the first weekend of March to reenact rural America’s lifestyle of the 1940s.

The two-day event features an antique tractor exhibit, period crafts demonstrated by volunteers dressed in epoch clothing, and the spring ploughing techniques of the time.

Although the antique tractors and plowing techniques are the main attraction, one volunteer says the event is more than a celebration of the past.

“Dudley Farm, this historic place, is really a good example of the things and how they were done way back in the 1800s,” said volunteer Steven Aagard, “When [visitors] look at the facilities, there’s quite an interesting aspect to how life was lived back then and the [how the] production of food [worked].”

In a world where people are increasingly distanced from agriculture, Aagard says events like these are instrumental educational opportunities.

Dudley Farm expects over 500 visitors on Saturday. The event is free, but there is a $5 entrance fee per vehicle to enter the park.

