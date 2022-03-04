Gainesville police arrest a man for distribution of child pornography

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police arrested a man for exchanging child porn with an undercover officer.

According to department officials, 25-year old Jinru Yang was arrested Thursday after he admitted to downloading videos of teenagers engaging in sexual acts.

He is also believed to have sent 9 videos that the officials describe as “horrific in nature” to an undercover officer.

Yang is being charged with 4 counts of possession of child porn and 1 count of distribution of the material.

He is being held at the Alachua County Jail.

