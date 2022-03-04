Gainesville police arrest a man for distribution of child pornography
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police arrested a man for exchanging child porn with an undercover officer.
According to department officials, 25-year old Jinru Yang was arrested Thursday after he admitted to downloading videos of teenagers engaging in sexual acts.
He is also believed to have sent 9 videos that the officials describe as “horrific in nature” to an undercover officer.
Yang is being charged with 4 counts of possession of child porn and 1 count of distribution of the material.
He is being held at the Alachua County Jail.
