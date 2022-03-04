Sheriff’s deputies search for two thieves who stole electronics and a gun

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for two men after they stole several electronics, camping gear and a gun.

On February 16, a pair of thieves went around the Ocala Park Estates neighborhood burglarizing unlocked vehicles.

They swiped different items including headphones, an Apple Watch and a gun.

It’s a message they’ve been sending out for years. Official said they hope one day it’ll finally stick.

“Please lock your doors and take your valuables inside because if they can’t open the doors and they can’t see anything worth while inside the car they’re going to move on,” MCSO Public Information Officer, Valerie Strong said.

Later that same night, they tried to enter a business and Reddick.

CAN YOU IDENTIFY? On February 16, 2022, these two thieves were busy. They went around Ocala Park Estates burglarizing cars and pulling on door handles. They stole electronics, a book bag, and a handgun. The video below shows the same two individuals that very same night when they burglarized a business in Reddick. Now, we know their faces are covered, but we hope somebody recognizes the backpack, how they walk, or something else about them. Or maybe you know somebody who just got some new navy blue Dre Beats headphones, an Apple Watch, a backpack with camping equipment, or a .45 caliber Auto-Ordinance 1911 pistol and you have suspicions they didn’t buy them at a store. If you have any information that can help us identify the individuals in the video, please call 352-732-9111. OR… You can call in anonymous tips to the Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP or 352-368-7867. Tips can also be submitted at www.ocalacrimestoppers.com. For Crime Stoppers, please reference 22-13 in your tip. Also, IF YOU USE Crime Stoppers and your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a CASH REWARD!!! (22-003171, J. Spratlin) Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office on Friday, March 4, 2022

Official said they weren’t able to get into the building but were able to get into an unlocked shed on the property.

“And it just goes to show, locked doors they didn’t enter, unlocked they did.”

Back in the Ocala Parks Estates, some residents said, it’s not right.

“If you need help, just say that. Like if you’re struggling, just say that. You don’t have to steal just to get what you want or get what you need,” Resident, Vernon English said.

He said, he hopes deputies find the thieves soon.

“Whoever is doing this around here, hopefully they really pay the price for what they’re doing. And not only that, they’re disrupting people’s lives, not just disrupting their property. And what they’re doing isn’t fair,” English said.

A price to pay to bring justice to the victims.

