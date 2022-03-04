Advertisement

UF women fall to Ole Miss in SEC tournament quarterfinals, 70-60

Gators come up short in quest for first semifinal bid in 24 years
Florida's Zippy Broughton (4) looks for a way past Mississippi's Mimi Reid (2) in the first...
Florida's Zippy Broughton (4) looks for a way past Mississippi's Mimi Reid (2) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the women's Southeastern Conference tournament Friday, March 4, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WCJB) -Playing without fifth-year All-SEC guard Kiki Smith, who injured her knee in Thursday’s SEC tournament opener, the No 5 seed Florida women lost to No. 4 seed Ole Miss, 70-60 in Friday’s quarterfinals. Florida drops to 21-10 overall and should be in the NCAA tournament field when the brackets are revealed a week from Sunday.

Zippy Broughton scored 26 points and Kristina Moore picked up the scoring slack with 11 points to help off-set Smith’s absence. However, the Gators also lost forward Jordyn Merritt in the first quarter. The sophomore, who averages over 10 points per game, hit her head on the floor and did not return to the game.

Florida was unable to stop the Rebels’ Shakira Austin, who scored 27 points. Ole Miss advances to the SEC tourney semifinals for the first time since 1993, denying Florida its first semifinal appearance since 1998. Florida will enter the NCAA tournament having dropped four of its last five.

