University of Florida begins it’s search for new president

On Friday, lawmakers sent legislation to the Governor taking university searches out of the...
On Friday, lawmakers sent legislation to the Governor taking university searches out of the public eye until finalists have been selected(WCJB FILE)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - The formal investiture of FSU President Richard McCullough was on February 25th. He came from Harvard and might be the last university in President to have gone through the open process.

86 yeas, 26 nays Mister Speaker.”

Friday, lawmakers sent legislation to the Governor taking university searches out of the public eye until finalists have been selected. At that point, there will be a 21 day public vetting before a selection can be made. Lawmakers from both parties say the sunshine isn’t working.

“It absolutely has a chilling effect on the applicants that might apply.”

“This is about expanding the applicant pool. If anybody is about diversity its me. Hello.”

But opponents argued that openness isn’t killing the applicant pool.

“It does nothing but keep out the faint of heart. It does nothing but keep out the people who don’t have confidence they are going to make it to the final.”

“For the last decade this legislation has gotten more yes than no votes every time the legislature has voted. But it’s never gotten the two thirds required, until today, until today, to take something out of the public eye.”

Rep. Sam Garrison sponsored the House bill.

“It’s encouraging to see bills come back through time and gain momentum as it goes along. I think it speaks to good policy.”

The legislation takes effect as soon as it is signed by the Governor which is likely to happen in time to impact the search for a new leader at UF.

