Wildfire surged as fire rescue crews put out the flames in east Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to a brush fire Friday morning in east Gainesville.

It happened on N County Road 225 and NE 55th place.

Firefighters and officials with the division of forestry responded to the scene.

They were able to contain the fire but people in some nearby businesses were asked to evacuate.

Fire rescue officials say no injuries were reported but It’s likely the smoke will linger through the night.

