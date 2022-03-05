Bradford claims 1A boys basketball state title, blows out Paxton for crown, 64-44

LAKELAND, Fla. (WCJB) -The Bradford boys basketball team capped off a tremendous late-season run by winning the first state title in program history on Friday. Bradford led by as many as 24 points in the first half and defeated Paxton, 64-44 to earn the Class 1A state championship at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland.

Bradford at one point this season stood 8-10 overall but finished on an eight-game winning streak, and won the last four postseason games by an average of 17 points.

Against the Bobcats, who were aiming for their first state title in 60 years, Shayne Davis led the Tornadoes with 17 points, matching his point total from the semifinal win over Hawthorne. Jontez Williams added 13 points and Chalil Cumings chipped in 10.

The Tornadoes shot 45 percent from the field and forced 24 Paxton turnovers. Bradford cuts down the nets as the first state champion in boys basketball at the school and the only North Central Florida team to take home a first place trophy this season.

