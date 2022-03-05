Advertisement

Gator baseball team drops series opener at Miami, 5-2

Florida had scored 53 runs in the last four games prior to Friday’s loss
Florida outfielder Wyatt Langford (36) rounds third during an NCAA baseball game against...
Florida outfielder Wyatt Langford (36) rounds third during an NCAA baseball game against Georgia State on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (WCJB) -The No. 14 Florida Gators had their seven-game winning streak halted by No. 22 Miami, 5-2 in Friday’s Top-25 series opener in Coral Gables. Florida had chances but left 12 men on base in the loss.

Hunter Barco took his first defeat of the season, tossing five innings, allowing seven hits, and four earned runs. Yohandy Morales homered off Barco to open the scoring, a two-run shot in the fourth inning. Morales drove in three runs.

Down 4-0 to start the seventh, the Gators pieced together a rally, and scored twice on RBI singles by Sterlin Thompson and Wyatt Langford. Thompson and Colby Halter have recorded a hit in every game this season, but Florida managed just seven hits. The Hurricanes denied every other Florida rally despite walking eight batters.

The two teams go at it again Saturday, at 4p.m. at Mark Light Field.

