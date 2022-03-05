A man is dead after his car struck a tree in Alachua County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Archer man is dead after a crash Friday evening.

According to state troopers, the 45-year-old was driving north on County Road 241 when he ran off the road and hit a tree.

FHP responded to the scene around 6:30 pm and the driver was taken to UF Health Shands where they later died.

According to official reports, the victim was not wearing a seatbelt.

