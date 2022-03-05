A man is dead after his car struck a tree in Alachua County
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Archer man is dead after a crash Friday evening.
According to state troopers, the 45-year-old was driving north on County Road 241 when he ran off the road and hit a tree.
FHP responded to the scene around 6:30 pm and the driver was taken to UF Health Shands where they later died.
According to official reports, the victim was not wearing a seatbelt.
