Marion County residents are concerned about the plans to expand the Jockey Club

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - World Equestrian Center leaders are trying to preserve and expand the Jockey Club into a world-class facility. Where they could have polo, rodeos, and other equine events.

Resident Alfred Hein spoke about the main problem he said the project has.

“The issues that I have with the Jockey Club are the interchange. The congestion, the buildup, and the sheer fact that there’s not enough room there for access for traffic getting off the interstate.”

They also want to add retail space including a gas station, an RV park, and a 200 room hotel.

“Even if the interchange was done I still can’t vote for this and accept this because of what it does to the area. This is our last decent intersection on the interstate in Marion County. Take a look at the other ones it’s pretty scary,” said resident Bonnie Heath.

Residents are also upset because they said WEC will be building on the Farmland Preservation Area and they are also going against the county’s comprehensive plan for land use.

“The neighbors are shocked if you put it in one word they are absolutely shocked. There’s no room for it, there’s no infrastructure for it,” said Hein.

Commissioners voted 4-1 on the two items sending both the text and map to the state for their input.

“If you want to have a logo on a website with industrial stuff or do you want horses and water. It may be too late but if this happens it will be too late,” said Heath.

We reached out to officials with the World Equestrian Center and they declined to comment.

