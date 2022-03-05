MCSO offering free CPR classes to the public

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is offering a free CPR class.

On March 12th the department will host the class at the sheriff’s office multi-purpose room, the class will take place from 9 am until noon.

Along with CPR, participants will be taught techniques to stop bleeding.

The link to sign up is www.alertmarion.com

