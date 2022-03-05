Advertisement

No. 3 UF gymnastics team sets program record score, clinches SEC with tie in dual meet vs. Auburn

Three perfect 10.0′s highlight spectacular regular season SEC finale
Florida-Auburn deadlock at 198.575
Florida-Auburn deadlock at 198.575
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WCJB) -In a meet that featured four perfect 10.0′s and program-record totals from both schools, the Florida gymnastics team came away with the regular season SEC title on Friday at Auburn as the Gators and Tigers tied with scores of 198.575. The aggregate team scores are tied for the highest in the NCAA this season.

No. 3 Florida earns the conference crown, however, based on not having had a loss. Auburn does have one loss, to LSU.

Trinity Thomas scored a 10.0 for the third consecutive week, this time on vault for her second perfect score this season in the event. Freshman Sloane Blakely scored her first collegiate 10.0 on floor, while Auburn’s Suni Lee, the reigning Olympic gold medalist in the all-around, added a 10.0 on beam. Lee won the all-around with a 39.800. Megan Skaggs led Florida’s group of all-around competitors, with a 39.725.

Florida has now earned four consecutive regular season SEC titles and gone undefeated in the last three conference regular seasons. Next up for the Gators is a quad meet against NC State, Penn, and Rutgers in Raleigh.

