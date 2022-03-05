Advertisement

No. 4 Gator softball team bounces back, claims two wins

By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida softball team responded fairly well to its first loss of the season. The No. 4 Gators, who fell 5-4 to Southern Mississippi on Wednesday, defeated Georgia State 3-1 and Coastal Carolina 8-1 on Friday to start the Bubly Invitational. Florida reaches 18-1 for the season.

Against the Panthers, Hannah Adams broke a 1-1 tie with an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning. Reagan Walsh homered an inning later for the game’s final runs. Elizabeth Hightower tossed four innings and allowed one earned run on one hit.

Against Coastal Carolina, Skylar Wallace went 3-for-3 with 3 RBI’s and 3 runs scored to lead the offense. Adams, Walsh, and Kendra Falby each collected two hits. Falby is batting .533 as a freshman.

Florida plays Tennessee State Saturday at 1 p.m. and plays two more games in the invitational on Sunday.

