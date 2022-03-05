Orange Lake faces new challenges as a toxic algae bloom arises

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents and wildlife near Orange Lake are facing new challenges as health officials warn of a toxic algae bloom.

The Marion County Health Department is issuing a health alert for the presence of harmful blue-green algal toxins in the lake. Last month a similar alert was issued for algae in Newnan’s Lake.

Health officials advise residents to stay out of the water if it contains algae.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.