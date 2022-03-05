Advertisement

Orange Lake faces new challenges as a toxic algae bloom arises

Health officials advise residents to stay out of the water if it contains algae.
Health officials advise residents to stay out of the water if it contains algae.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) -  Residents and wildlife near Orange Lake are facing new challenges as health officials warn of a toxic algae bloom.  

The Marion County Health Department is issuing a health alert for the presence of harmful blue-green algal toxins in the lake.  Last month a similar alert was issued for algae in Newnan’s Lake. 

Health officials advise residents to stay out of the water if it contains algae. 

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport
Economists find lockdowns reduced COVID-19 deaths only 0.2% according to John Hopkins study
Daniel Drotos and Michael Ryals booked into the Alachua County Jail
Real estate agents released without bail shortly after being arrested for fraud and racketeering

Latest News

More than 200 boats were on Orange Lake to raise money for a good cause.
Orange Lake poker run raises money for non-profit 10 CAN who helps people battling PTSD
Marion County residents are concerned about the plans to expand the Jockey Club
Marion County residents are concerned about the plans to expand the Jockey Club
"I just look at my kids faces and I just know there's nothing I can do" - clipped version
"I just look at my kids faces and I just know there's nothing I can do" - clipped version
Primary approved Florida Congressional Map
State Legislature approves two congressional district maps despite opposition from Gov. DeSantis