Orange Lake poker run raises money for non-profit 10 CAN who helps people battling PTSD

CROSS CREEK, Fla. (WCJB) - From airboats to mud boats hundreds of people got out on the water to help raise money for 10 CAN. The organization helps military, first responders, and their family members battling PTSD by taking them on trips to the outdoors.

“It’s about the camaraderie of it bringing people of that sport altogether and putting differences aside and doing it all for a great cause,” said organizer C.W. Sanders.

This is their annual fundraising event to help pay for men and women to go on a gator hunting adventure in August.

“A lot of our hunters are first-time gator hunters. For someone that’s never been on a wild gator hunt it’s probably as exciting an adventure you could be on,” said William Commander.

Last year they did over 120 hunts both during the day and at night. Boater Syd Thyhsen has completed the poker run multiple times and said these activities help a lot with people battling PTSD.

“They encompass everybody from first responders and military to the families of those people. That’s why a lot of people jump on board is because they help everybody.”

During the poker run, each boater would stop and grab a card and the winner at the end would take home a split of the profit. There were also raffles and donations to help our local heroes.

