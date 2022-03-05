Advertisement

State Legislature approves two congressional district maps despite opposition from Gov. DeSantis

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP/WCJB) -The Republican-dominated Florida House tried - and failed - to please Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. DeSantis tweeted his opposition to proposed congressional maps while representatives were in the process of debating them Friday.

DeSantis said the bill would be dead on arrival. The House later passed a bill on a 67-47 vote that approved a primary map that was introduced a week ago in an effort to appease the governor’s concerns about the constitutionality of a Black congressman’s district.

The primary map breaks up district five in North Central Florida currently held by Rep. Al Lawson. It is based on a map submitted by the governor. However, lawmakers are concerned the map violates the federal Voting Rights Act and the state constitution.

“This unconstitutional map violates the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and the Fair Districts provision of the Florida Constitution by diluting the voting power of minority communities of interest in North Florida and diminishing the ability of African American voters west of Jacksonville to elect the representative of their choice,” said Rep. Lawson.

The secondary map would likely increase republican representation in congress but leaves district five mostly the same.

Primary approved Florida Congressional Map
Primary approved Florida Congressional Map(WCJB)
Secondary approved Florida Congressional District Map
Secondary approved Florida Congressional District Map(WCJB)

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport
Economists find lockdowns reduced COVID-19 deaths only 0.2% according to John Hopkins study
Daniel Drotos and Michael Ryals booked into the Alachua County Jail
Real estate agents released without bail shortly after being arrested for fraud and racketeering

Latest News

More than 200 boats were on Orange Lake to raise money for a good cause.
Orange Lake poker run raises money for non-profit 10 CAN who helps people battling PTSD
Marion County residents are concerned about the plans to expand the Jockey Club
Marion County residents are concerned about the plans to expand the Jockey Club
"I just look at my kids faces and I just know there's nothing I can do" - clipped version
"I just look at my kids faces and I just know there's nothing I can do" - clipped version
Health officials advise residents to stay out of the water if it contains algae.
Orange Lake faces new challenges as a toxic algae bloom arises