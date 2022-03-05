State Legislature approves two congressional district maps despite opposition from Gov. DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP/WCJB) -The Republican-dominated Florida House tried - and failed - to please Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. DeSantis tweeted his opposition to proposed congressional maps while representatives were in the process of debating them Friday.

I will veto the congressional reapportionment plan currently being debated by the House. DOA. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 4, 2022

DeSantis said the bill would be dead on arrival. The House later passed a bill on a 67-47 vote that approved a primary map that was introduced a week ago in an effort to appease the governor’s concerns about the constitutionality of a Black congressman’s district.

The primary map breaks up district five in North Central Florida currently held by Rep. Al Lawson. It is based on a map submitted by the governor. However, lawmakers are concerned the map violates the federal Voting Rights Act and the state constitution.

“This unconstitutional map violates the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and the Fair Districts provision of the Florida Constitution by diluting the voting power of minority communities of interest in North Florida and diminishing the ability of African American voters west of Jacksonville to elect the representative of their choice,” said Rep. Lawson.

The secondary map would likely increase republican representation in congress but leaves district five mostly the same.

Primary approved Florida Congressional Map (WCJB)

Secondary approved Florida Congressional District Map (WCJB)

