14 Florida pounds #22 Miami to even weekend series

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After dropping the opening contest to their Coral Gables rival, the Gator Baseball team broke out their A-game and routed the Hurricanes 8-1 to force a rubber match on Sunday.

Brandon Sproat tossed 6.1 scoreless innings for Florida (9-3), while striking out eight Miami (8-2) batters, as Jud Fabian and Kendrick Calilao went deep to keep their chance of claiming the three-game series alive.

Sproat threw more than 100 pitches in his winning effort - a career high for the right handed sophomore. His stellar night on the hill helped him collect his second win of the season.

In the top of the 4th, Fabian stepped to the plate, as Florida clung to their tenuous 1-0 lead, and smoked a pitch out over the left field wall for a 2-run home run to boost the Gators lead to 3-0.

In the top of the 9th, hoping to add an insurance run or two to their 3-1 lead, the orange and blue broke the game wide open by scoring five runs. The highlight of the offensive explosion came off the bat of Calilao. He cracked a 3-run home run to score the final runs of the game and put the stamp of victory on the contest.

Florida and Miami will face off one last time on Sunday. The winner of the third and final game will clinch the weekend series.

