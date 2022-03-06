8 Florida loses heartbreaker to #6 Stony Brook

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the third straight time this season, the Florida Lacrosse team lost to a top-10 ranked opponent.

The no. 8 Gators (1-3) narrowly fell to no. 6 Stony Brook (2-1), 14-13 at Dizney Stadium on Saturday.

The two teams traded goals in the opening minutes of the first quarter, but the Seawolves ripped off five straight goals after that to take a commanding 6-1 lead.

Danielle Pavinelli led the orange and blue with four goals, followed by Emma LoPinto, who recorded a hat trick.

Florida was able to cut the deficit to 8-4 when Emerson Cabrera found the back of the net with just 22 seconds remaining in the first half.

The orange and blue mounted a strong comeback effort in the third quarter. The Gators scored 7 of the 10 goals scored in the period, including four consecutive to go from trailing 11-7 to tie the match at 11-11.

However, the fourth quarter belonged to Stony Brook. The Seawolves scored three of the five total goals scored in the frame. Kailyn Hart and Ellie Masera went back-to-back to break the 12-12 tie. Masera’s goal was the insurance goal that made the difference.

Florida now prepares to go on a two-game road trip where they’ll face Liberty, then Loyola.

