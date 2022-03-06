Fire rescue crews put out the flames of a Gainesville auto shop
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 6:47 PM EST
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A car fire ignited an auto shop in Gainesville early Sunday morning.
According to Gainesville Fire Rescue, around 3 am, a fire was called in at 4401 NW 6th street, near the humane society in Gainesville.
A fire from a vehicle spread to a 55-gallon drum of oil inside the building.
The owner of the establishment told crews about security cameras on the scene.
Officials are investigating the cause of the blaze.
TRENDING STORY: Melrose family left homeless after mobile home fire
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.