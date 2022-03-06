Advertisement

Fire rescue crews put out the flames of a Gainesville auto shop

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 6:47 PM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A car fire ignited an auto shop in Gainesville early Sunday morning.

According to Gainesville Fire Rescue, around 3 am, a fire was called in at 4401 NW 6th street, near the humane society in Gainesville.

A fire from a vehicle spread to a 55-gallon drum of oil inside the building.

The owner of the establishment told crews about security cameras on the scene.

Officials are investigating the cause of the blaze.

