Fire rescue crews put out the flames of a Gainesville auto shop

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A car fire ignited an auto shop in Gainesville early Sunday morning.

According to Gainesville Fire Rescue, around 3 am, a fire was called in at 4401 NW 6th street, near the humane society in Gainesville.

A fire from a vehicle spread to a 55-gallon drum of oil inside the building.

The owner of the establishment told crews about security cameras on the scene.

Officials are investigating the cause of the blaze.

TRENDING STORY: Melrose family left homeless after mobile home fire

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.