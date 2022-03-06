Florida ends season with home loss to #7 Kentucky

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 14 months after Keyontae Johnson collapsed on the court in Tallahassee, the Gators forward suited up one last time in orange and blue to catch the opening tip on senior night in the O-Dome.

Despite the emotional ovation for Johnson, along with six other seniors honored before Florida’s game against Kentucky, the Gators (19-12) lost their regular season finale, at home, to the Wildcats (25-6) 71-63.

Oscar Tshiebwe picked up where he left off in Lexington in the first go-round with Florida. He posted a game-high 27 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. Tshiebwe was 11-16 from the field in 36 minutes. Sahvir Wheeler and Kellan Grayson combined for 24 points in the win for the Wildcats.

Florida just didn’t have an answer on either end of the floor for Kentucky. The orange and blue allowed the Wildcats to shoot 50 percent from the floor for the game, while shooting just 40 percent, offensively. The Gators went 3-23 from beyond the arc, which equates to a woeful 13 percent.

Seniors Colin Castleton and Anthony Duruji were the only Florida players to score in double figures. Castelton led the team with 21 points and Duruji chipped in with 10. Phlandrous Fleming jr. Tyree Appleby, and Myreon Jones combined to go 4-25 from the field, with Fleming Jr. going 0-9 on the night.

Florida ends the season at 9-9 in Southeastern Conference play, which puts them in a five-way tie for fifth in the conference standings. With the SEC Tournament beginning March 9, in Tampa, it’ll be interesting to see where the Gators end up before seeding for the tournament begins.

With a resume that boasts a couple impressive wins, but includes a few head-scratching and embarrassing losses, Florida’s hope of making the NCAA Tournament may come down to how the team plays in the SEC Tournament.

