Gators push win streak to three at Bubly Invitational

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Day two of the Bubly Invitational went according to plan for Tim Walton and the Gators Softball team.

A day after winning their opening double header, no. 4 Florida (19-1) took care of Tennessee State, 6-0, to win their third straight contest of the annual tournament.

Haley Pittman collected her first win of the season in the circle for the orange and blue. She only allowed one hit over four scoreless innings, while issuing a pair of walks and strikeouts.

At the plate, Florida scored four of its six runs in the bottom of the 3rd. Hannah Adams, who had the best day of any hitter in the ballgame, going 3-4 with two runs scored, notched her only rbi of the game when her line drive caromed off the glove of Tigers shortstop Lauren Farias into left field. The missed opportunity for Tennessee State allowed Katie Kistler to touch home for the first run of the game.

After Charla Echols drove in Adams with a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0, Raegan Walsh barreled a pitch to straight-away center for a 2-run home run.

Echols and Walsh would also score the other two runs for Florida, as the Gators blanked the Tigers 6-0.

Florida closes out the Bubly Invitational Sunday, March 5 with a double header against Coastal Carolina at 11:30 a.m. and the nightcap against Georgia State is scheduled for 2:00 p.m.

