Melrose family left homeless after mobile home fire

MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Melrose family is without a home after fire rescue crews put out a blaze.

According to officials with Melrose Fire, units from the department along with Putnam County Fire Rescue, Interlachen Fire Department, and the Hollister Volunteer Fire Department assisted in putting out the mobile home fire.

No one was injured and the Red Cross is assisting the family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

