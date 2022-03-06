Ocala Veg Fest teaches people how plant-based diets can help your health

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The 4th annual Ocala Veg Fest was hosted by the non-profit organization “aPlantBasedDiet.” Founder Mike Young said there are three things cutting out meat can do for you.

“People is human health and animals, so animals don’t get harmed, and for the planet, it’s best for the environment.”

His wife Denise Young talked about why she started a plant-based diet herself.

“I lost my grandmother to diabetes and I had to take care of her for about 10 years. When I was in elementary school and high school. I don’t want that to happen to me because I don’t want to be a burden on anybody.”

Farmer Kevin Guinn with Crones’ Cradle Conserve said his farm educates people on how to grow their own food at home.

“Also the experience to show and to give it the opportunity and so that people can actually realize that they can do it in their backyard even if they have a sandy yard.”

Guinn said learning how to plant yourself and supporting local produce is key.

“The product that’s shipped to California to here it might have been a great organic product in California but when it gets here it’s two to three weeks old and then now that’s what we’re eating.”

They said the most difficult part of a plant-based diet is the process of becoming vegan because it’s hard to give up foods you’ve been eating your entire life.

