People learned how to keep Florida’s natural resources clean at the Florida Springs Fest

Visitors learning about Florida's springs.
Visitors learning about Florida's springs.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Silver Springs State Park held their annual Springs Fest. Since 2000, they’ve been educating visitors about the importance of state springs.

People were able to hold turtles and learn about native species. Park rangers, environmental speakers, and demonstrators showed how the springs impact society.

“That is our drinking water so anything that goes in there is what’s going to come out for the drinking water that you have in the county. But it’s a natural resource all the fish and the birds rely on it, the animals need it,” said park services specialist Ruth Fletcher.

People were also able to enjoy the park’s famous glass-bottom boat rides.

