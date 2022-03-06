Advertisement

Sister Hazel preformed in Gainesville for the 4th Annual “Lyrics for Life” concert

Sister Hazel preformed in Gainesville for the 4th Annual "Lyrics for Life" concert
By Kristin Chase
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 12:50 AM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Just over nine hundred Sister Hazel fans filled the Phillips Center for a night full of music and raffles, and to benefit multiple cancer research and support organizations.

“We do a great job of having a seriously good time, dealing with a seriously serious issue” said band member, Ken Block.

Funds raised will go towards Lyrics for Life’s Camp Hazelnut, Stop Children’s Cancer, and Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation.

One band member of Sister Hazel lost his brother to cancer when he was only eighteen, this was the catalyst for him to use his platform as more than just entertainment.

“Look cancer has done a nasty dance around me. It shaped who I am as an empathetic adult as a person who really wants to give back” said Block.

Donations came through purchasing tickets to the event, raffles and a silent auction.

Sister Hazel was joined on stage by members from Sugar Ray, Better Than Ezra and Tonic.

“It is a bunch of friends that got a little dressed up and having a blast. Probably a couple hours into this is will be a full blown Gainesville party” said band member, Drew Copeland.

The current medical director of the cancer center at North Florida helped bring lyrics for life to Gainesville, and also has family ties to cancer.

“My sister developed cancer a to a very young age. What Lyrics for Life has brought to Gainesville is the ability to bring care to patients” said Cherylle Hayes.

The goal for organizers, band members and guests was clear; to enjoy music while leaving a lasting impact on anyone effected by cancer.

