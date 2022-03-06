Advertisement

A street in Gainesville was dedicated to the late evangelist Shirley Williams

By Kristin Chase
Mar. 6, 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Williams was an employee with UF Health Shands for forty three years, a devoted church leader and member of United Way of North Central Florida.

She died last fall at sixty-six, due to uterine cancer.

The event was hosted by Premiere Moms in Gainesville, and Williams daughter is the founder.

Attendees also learned about screening for early cancer detection from the UF Health Cancer Center.

“I thought it would be awesome to use her life and legacy to also partner with UF Health and Cancer Center so that other moms and women know that there are preventative things, there are resources out there. But you just have to know” said organizer and daughter, Shereka Nicole.

The city of Gainesville dedicated North East second street, as well as North East eight avenue and second avenue to Williams.

