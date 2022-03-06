Two men arrested for allegedly stealing from a cell phone store

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An assistant manager at a Gainesville cell phone store is behind bars after boosting thousands of dollars from the store.

According to Gainesville police officials, 30-year-old Devont’a Davis and 29-year-old Jordan McFadden were arrested in connection to a burglary at the Boost Mobile on Main Street.

Davis was arrested after having a black ski mask and socks in his possession, those same items were seen worn by him in security footage police say

McFadden, who is the assistant manager at the store, was arrested later that day as an accessory.

Both men have been released from the Alachua County Jail on bail

TRENDING STORY: A man is dead after his car struck a tree in Alachua County

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.