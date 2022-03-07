Advertisement

The Children’s Table hosts weekly distribution in Bronson

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:48 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People across North Central Florida lined up to receive food at The Children’s Table’s weekly distribution in Bronson.

Organizers with Children’s Table were giving boxes of food throughout today.

Close to 40 volunteers at today’s distribution hoped to feed over 200 people. They say more people need their services due to high grocery prices.

Bill Brown, the non-profit’s co-founder, says it’s “a lot harder to feed the people we’re feeding. And more people are showing up, far more people are showing up. As long as we’re able, we’ll take care of them.”

Each box contains anywhere from roughly $50 to $75 of food.

Children’s Table holds distributions every Monday in Bronson and bi-weekly in rural communities of North Central Florida.

DEVELOPING STORY: Teen falls from the roof of Legacy Park in Alachua County

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport
Daniel Drotos and Michael Ryals booked into the Alachua County Jail
Real estate agents released without bail shortly after being arrested for fraud and racketeering
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting

Latest News

road closures
The Equine Industry Expo will cause roads around the Ocala Downtown Market to be closed
exhibit
A new exhibit is opening at the Appleton Museum of Art next month
parks open
Multiple parks are reopening in Levy County after being closed by flooding last year
What’s next for school districts?: FL lawmakers send “Don’t Say Gay” bill to Gov. DeSantis’ desk
What’s next for school districts?: FL lawmakers send “Don’t Say Gay” bill to Gov. DeSantis’ desk
The first and only female mayor of Newberry was honored for International Women’s Day
The first and only female mayor of Newberry was honored for International Women’s Day