The Children’s Table hosts weekly distribution in Bronson

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People across North Central Florida lined up to receive food at The Children’s Table’s weekly distribution in Bronson.

Organizers with Children’s Table were giving boxes of food throughout today.

Close to 40 volunteers at today’s distribution hoped to feed over 200 people. They say more people need their services due to high grocery prices.

Bill Brown, the non-profit’s co-founder, says it’s “a lot harder to feed the people we’re feeding. And more people are showing up, far more people are showing up. As long as we’re able, we’ll take care of them.”

Each box contains anywhere from roughly $50 to $75 of food.

Children’s Table holds distributions every Monday in Bronson and bi-weekly in rural communities of North Central Florida.

