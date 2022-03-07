“Don’t say gay” bill headed to the Governor’s desk early as Tuesday

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - Just over a hundred protestors streamed into the Capitol to hold a sit-in as the Senate was ready to take up House Bill 1557, Its official title is Parents Rights in Education. Opponents have dubbed it the “Don’t Say Gay” Bill.

Gay, gay, my daughters gay.”

State Rep. Anna Eskamani called on the crow to hold the Governor’s Press Secretary accountable for tweeting the bill that should be called the anti grooming bill.

“She’s telling us that we are groomers for supporting this bill. This bill is dangerous to every child in Florida.”

The Governor and Sponsor were also the butt of a Saturday Night Live skit over the weekend.

”It just feels like this is going to make kids gay and trans. Sorry. Gay and suicidal.”

Sponsor Dennis Baxley telling us he hopes to redirect attention from the Don’t say gay moniker to what he says the bill does…put parents in charge.

“We’re not talking about instruction, what we are prohibiting is instructing them in a specific direction. Versus students can talk about whatever they want to bring up. But sometimes the right answer is that you really ought to talk to your parents about that.”

Baxley does tell us he’s surprised by the attention the bill is getting. He calls its mission simple.

“Florida will be a better place because more and more parents are embracing their responsibility.”

“And the Governor’s left no doubt, he’ll sign this legislation.”

A final vote is likely Tuesday.

