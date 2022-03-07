Florida drubs Miami to claim weekend series

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With their weekend series on the line against the Hurricanes, the Gators Baseball team showed up to Mark Light Field and knocked the lights out of the scoreboard.

Florida (10-3) pounded out 11 runs on nine hits, while shelling 11 different Miami (8-3) pitchers, en route to winning the decisive game three, 11-3.

After belting a 2-run home run in Saturday’s 8-1 win against the ‘Canes, Jud Fabian roped an rbi double down the left field line in the top of the 1st to give the orange and blue an early, 1-0 lead.

The very next batter, Sterlin Thompson smacked a single through the left side to plate Fabian and boost Florida’s advantage to 2-0. The inning ended with a third running coming in for the Gators, courtesy of Josh Rivera’s sacrifice fly to bring Thompson in from third.

That was the first of three innings where Florida scored three runs. The orange and blue also add a trio of runs in the top of the 6th and the top of the 9th.

The hat trick in the 6th was highlighted by Kendrick Calilao blasting a solo home run over the left field fence to balloon the lead to 5-1. It was the second day in a row Calilao hit a home run.

As a pitching staff, Miami threw over 200 pitches in the series finale.

Gators starter Timmy Manning only allowed one earned run on three hits in 4.1 innings pitched. He walked a pair of Hurricanes hitters, but also struck out five. He got a no-decision.

For the series, Florida outscored Miami 21-9, including 19-4 over the course of games two and three.

Florida now prepares to play a six game home stand, beginning with Jacksonville University on Tuesday, March 8 and ending with another in-state rival, Florida State on Tuesday, March 15.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.