Advertisement

Watch: Suspected drunk driver hits trooper’s vehicle before reaching participants in 10K race

A Florida trooper stopped a suspected intoxicated driver in a serious collision.
By Shane Battis and Gray News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 2:11 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - A Florida woman is facing a felony charge after troopers said she drove intoxicated into a roadblock that prevented her from hitting participants in a 10K race.

WWSB reports Kristen Kay Watts, 52, of Sarasota, was charged with DUI with serious injury after the Florida Highway Patrol said she ignored a series of roadblocks in place for the race, which goes across the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, connecting St. Petersburg with Palmetto in Manatee County.

The crash report claims Watts ignored a detour and weaved through a series of traffic cones and other barriers.

Kristen Kay Watts
Kristen Kay Watts(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)

Troopers tried to stop Watts as she kept driving toward the bridge where thousands of people were running. The report states she then drove past several Florida Fish and Wildlife officers who were guarding the closed toll plaza on the Manatee County end of the bridge.

Two troopers would park their vehicles in the northbound lanes to prevent Watts from driving toward the runners, and the FHP said she crashed her BMW into one of the patrol vehicles nearly head-on.

A Sarasota woman has been charged with DUI Serious Injury after FHP says she crashed into a...
A Sarasota woman has been charged with DUI Serious Injury after FHP says she crashed into a trooper while driving toward the closed Skyway Bridge.(Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol)

Both Watts and the trooper in the patrol vehicle, Toni Schuck, were injured and were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries as a result of the crash.

Watts was later released from the hospital and booked into the Manatee County Jail.

ABC7 News - Weekends at 6:30pm

Copyright 2022 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF...
UPDATE: Manhunt ends for suspect who shot Taylor County deputy; deputy being treated at UF Health Shands
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport
Daniel Drotos and Michael Ryals booked into the Alachua County Jail
Real estate agents released without bail shortly after being arrested for fraud and racketeering
UPDATE: Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has been fired
Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon fired in marathon school board meeting

Latest News

People help an elderly woman to walk in a street with an apartment building hit by shelling in...
Air raid sirens in Ukraine capital as Russians pressure cities
FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer arrive...
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending
FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
MLB, union bargain for 16 1/2 hours, recess until morning
Judy and Rodney Clark were married for 20 years. The latter died in a tornado while shielding...
Man dies shielding wife in bathtub during Iowa tornado
The EF-4 tornado sent the couple, hiding in a bathtub, airborne for 100 feet before they landed...
Husband dies as Iowa tornado flings couple in bathtub 100 feet in air