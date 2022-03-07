A man in Marion County is dead after a three-car crash

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after a three-car collision in Marion County.

He was traveling west on State Road 40 Sunday night.

Another car was driving behind him.

As he was trying to pass traffic, he hit the front of another car driving east.

The car going the opposite direction then hit the car driving behind the man.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

All other drivers and passengers had minor to no injuries.

