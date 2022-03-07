Operation Green Light makes it easier for drivers to reclaim their licenses

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People who have a suspended driver’s license may get the green light to get back on the road.

Clerks of Court around north-central Florida are participating in Operation Green Light.

The program lets people avoid some of the financial penalties for getting their suspended licenses back.

You will still have to pay the overdue court-ordered obligations, but you’ll save on additional fees.

For more information on Operation Green Light events in different counties, you can visit this link: https://www.flclerks.com/page/greenlight

