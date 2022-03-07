Property Crimes Detectives crack down on construction, gun theft

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s a growing problem according to Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies, especially during the recent rise in inflation.

A Belleview man is facing charges of Grand Theft and Dealing in Stolen Property, after he stole more than a thousand dollars worth of construction materials from his employer.

David Spriggs III is now a former delivery driver for Marion Masonry Materials.

Detectives became aware of his scheme on Feb. 25th when a customer contacted them after he offered to sell the supplies for a discounted rate.

Detectives conducted an undercover sting to catch him in the act.

“Marion county has just been going through so much growth, that construction thefts have gone through the roof, which means the average customer buying anything is going to be paying a lot more,” MCSO Property Crimes Detective, Jeff Lavery said.

We also reached out to Marion Masonry Materials.

General Manager, Jessica Peebles sent this statement to us:

“I would like to thank our loyal customers for contacting us about this situation, and the Marion County Sherriff’s Department for their quick action to resolve it. Construction theft is an enormous problem in our county, I see it every day in my job. This crime impacts my company, my employees, my contractors, and the homebuyers. It is my hope this story will deter others from attempting something similar. Our company has protocols in place to prevent this from happening, but dishonest people always seem to find a way. Marion Masonry Materials has and will continue to be committed to provide our customers a quality service with character and integrity.”

Detectives also investigate and recover more deadly stolen items.

“Our unit deals a lot with stolen fire arms out of unlocked vehicles,” Lavery said.

And specifically, Detective Lavery said, after six months of investigation, they finally arrested several people for trading stolen weapons.

In this case, detectives were able to recover 31 guns.

“They wait until midnight or later and they go hit these neighborhoods and they’re hitting every door handle all the way down the block. Some people didn’t even realize that their vehicle had been broken into because they didn’t disturb anything they’re only looking for guns and cash,” he said.

Lavery said serial numbers helps investigators find lost and stolen guns easier.

The confiscated firearms are tested to make sure they weren’t used in a crime, and then returned to its rightful owner.

“We’re out there every night. We’re doing everything we can to make sure this county is as safe as possible,” he said.

Stressing how important it is to be a responsible gun owner.

